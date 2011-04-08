Please forgive the light blogging. I'm on a short vacation with my family. Our weekend itinerary includes hiking at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Like the rest of the National Park System, I gather, it will close if the government shuts down this weekend. I may not be covering the budget story for the next 72 hours, but I may end up dealing with one little part of it.

In the meantime, here are a few topical items worth reading:

Ezra Klein explains why Paul Ryan's budget doesn't have a realistic strategy for controlling health care costs. You know who does? The Democrats. In fact, they have a law. It's called the Affordable Care Act.

Mike Grunwald calls Ryan a coward.