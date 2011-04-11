Because buildings are large and pictures small, photographs also flatten out textures and hide construction details that are critical to the user’s experience of them: Images of Zaha Hadid’s enormous Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Park in Seoul, parts of which are open to the public even though the building is not scheduled to be completed until next year, offer up a pretty picture—but the building on the ground is bedeviled by more than a few troubling moments of cracking concrete, oozing joint filler, and other forms of shoddy craftsmanship. As for color, forget it. A building you thought was gleaming white could be a dull, thudding gray.

Architecture is a three-dimensional and multisensory medium. Most people understand that the photographs in this or that slideshow on the websites of Slate, The New York Times, or The New Republic reveal nothing of a building or city’s acoustical, olfactory, or tactile qualities, and represent one-thirtieth or one second in the life of the building they seek to explore. Architects, in settings absent of clients potential and actual, can be blunt about the impact of photography on how they conceptualize a project, joking that, when designing, they anticipate and consciously design for just those pictorial moments in the finished project. And architectural photographers can wait hours or days for the right moment to shoot pictures that will present a building in the best light. Yet the people who live in or use that building will see and use it not just at 4 p.m. on a bright winter day, but in the morning and the evening, in the summer and the winter, on gray days and sunny days. Good buildings offer a rich diet of changing experiences throughout days and seasons. And most architectural photographs reveal nothing of a building’s functional failures: Pictures show hothouse-green, sodded grass underneath a building’s ground-level columns, which will wither to dead brown within months.

Technological limitations mandate that photographs misrepresent what they purport to depict. The camera compresses the middle register of the space behind the viewfinder to the point of near non-existence; as a result, deep space projects dramatically toward the front of the picture plane as it never would to a viewer standing on the ground. Contemporary art photographers take advantage of such distortions: Andreas Gursky’s masterful large-scale pictures of North Korean political festivals like Pyongang (2007) bring up the middle register of space to the front of the picture plane, adding to the creepiness of the spectacle. Most architectural photographers want their pictures to contain as much fine-grained detail as possible, which means that they must use very long shutter speeds to capture their desired image. A long shutter speed means that any movement in the viewfinder will end up as nothing more than a distracting blur in the final picture. That’s why most professional pictures of buildings are empty of human presence. The photograph’s distortions are legion: A picture presents everything seen within the camera’s viewfinder in the same resolution, whereas human vision varies dramatically: Foveal vision is acute, whereas peripheral vision is extremely poor, its resolution no better the pictures you take with your cell-phone camera. Wide-angle lenses, often used for buildings, pull buildings out at a photograph’s edges. And so on.

Pictures of buildings make objects of buildings, and people experience buildings less as objects they can manipulate or view from a single vantage point than as spaces that envelop them and invite them to move around. Recently, I was in the gallery spaces of a building by Jean Nouvel, the Leeum Museum in Seoul (actually, the museum is an odd concatenation of parts, a collaboration among Nouvel, Rem Koolhaas, and the Italian architect Mario Botta). Plunged one story below grade, Nouvel’s glazed exteriors are pressed into tight, outdoor courtyards edged by rock-rubble walls contained by metal mesh—the kind of retaining wall to prevent erosion that edges miles of Swiss roads and highways. The gallery’s interiors are painted black, and its plan lays out a series of loosely defined pockets of viewing spaces that occasionally edge into glimpses of adjacent courtyards. These are neither the traditional galleries of nineteenth-century museums nor the open-plan galleries of modernist spaces. The whole effect is brilliant. I suspected the museum isn’t better known because photographs of these interiors would make the place look simply dreadful.

You want to learn about architecture. You’ve neither the time nor the patience to learn how to piece together the dozens of drawings, sketches, sections, plans, and so on necessary to understand a building through images. What to do?