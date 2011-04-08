As a shutdown looms, the Democrats unite behind a message that Republicans can't seem to rebut.

All day Friday, there were two big, conflicting narratives floating around Capitol Hill about why there wasn’t yet a budget deal to keep the government open for the rest of the fiscal year. The Republican story: We’re still bickering over how much spending to cut. And the Democratic version: False! Both sides have basically agreed on an amount to cut—somewhere in the vicinity of $38 billion. The only holdup is that Republicans still want to slash federal funds for Planned Parenthood, and that’s an absolute no-go for us Dems.

Someone had to be lying, right? But who? “I don’t know what else to tell you,” Harry Reid, the Senate Democratic leader, said Thursday. “Those are the facts.” Yet Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn sounded equally insistent on Friday afternoon: “Harry Reid is not going to be able to fool the American people any longer, because we are giving them the facts.” The debate, she insisted, was all about spending—nothing else. Reporters sighed. For the time being, the truth about just what was going on in the backroom haggling was unknowable.

What was clear, however, was that Democrats were winning the spin war for the first time in recent memory. Throughout the day, the party organized impromptu press conferences to slam conservatives for risking a government shutdown over a measly $350 million in funds for Planned Parenthood. First, a gaggle of Senate Democratic women assembled in a TV studio in the early afternoon to talk up what Planned Parenthood actually does—provide STD testing and cancer screening and contraception for low-income women. (True, Planned Parenthood also provides abortion services, but federal funds are already barred from going toward that.) “This has no impact on the budget, it has no impact on the deficit,” intoned Maryland’s Barbara Mikulski. “What it doesdo is reduce opportunity for women.” And the outrage only amped up from there: "Where we will not go is eliminating the health care for women. Make no mistake, this entire debate has involved throwing women and children under the bus."

Republicans seemed at a loss for how to respond. Although a few hardy souls were willing to speak up defunding for Planned Parenthood—House Republican Jim Jordan told The Huffington Post , “We are doing everything we can to achieve savings and protect and defend American family values”—most conservatives tried to avoid the subject altogether. If you asked a House Republican if he or she really thought it was worth holding up a budget deal over family planning funds, you usually got a lot of squirming and evasion. “Instead of all the attention being turned to this side of the aisle and focusing on something we keep telling you is not the issue,” said Tennessee’s Diane Black, “let’s focus on the real issue—the Senate hasn’t given us a plan.”