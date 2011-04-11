Andrew Gelman is clearly not amused by my New York Times magazine column wondering why Republican elites are trying to draft such poor candidates into the presidential field. Gelman's item has a lot of problems, beginning with the fact that it's aimed at an argument I didn't make anywhere in my column. Gelman attacks me for asserting that candidate personality, rather than economic fundamentals, is the most important factor in a presidential race:

I'm not saying that the study that David Brooks Jonathan Chait is citing is wrong, exactly, but I don't think it provides evidence that Mitch Daniels would be dead meat in the presidential election. What matters is the economy.

Why this annoys me so much

There's some political science research on the importance of the fundamentals in presidential elections. But that's pretty obscure stuff. You can't very well expect a political pundit to be reading back issues of the British Journal of Political Science (yep, that's where our article appeared, even though it was all about the U.S. We first submitted it to the American Political Science Review but they rejected it. Too many graphs and not enough tables, I think.) So, sure, I can't blame Chait for not being up on the research consensus.

Right. Arguing that the political talent of a nominee matters more than the economy and fundamentals would be silly, and ignorant of political science research. That's why I didn't argue it. Indeed, I am very familiar with the research consensus. I've been referring to it on my blog repeatedly. However, there is not a consensus that says that political fundamentals control 100% of the outcome. Candidate quality does exert some influence. Within the small portion of election outcomes influenced by candidate quality, candidate quality is important. I appreciate that Gelman has a PhD and I do not, but a degree clearly does not always signify strong comprehension skills.

Indeed, Gelman proceeds to launch a highly convoluted attack on my argument. He inaccurately interprets my description of candidate talent as being defined entirely as a matter of personal appearance, when I was obviously arguing that appearance constitutes just one part of candidate talent. (That's why I argue that the tall, handsome Jeb Bush would nonetheless be a poor messenger.) He proceeds to dispute the notion that appearances play any role in political outcomes:

Chait also pulls out this line:

A series of experiments has shown that subjects, even young children, can reliably pick the winners of races based solely on candidate photos.

No no no no no! As I wrote a couple years ago about a study that claimed an impressive 70% accuracy in predicting winners based on their looks:

It's a funny result: at first it seems impressive--70% accuracy!--but then again it's not so impressive given that you can predict something on the order of 90% of races just based on incumbency and the partisan preferences of the voters in the states and districts. I can't be sure what's happening here, but one possibility is that the more serious candidates (the ones we know are going to win anyway) are more attractive.

Uh, what? I agree that incumbency and partisan preference is massively important. Doesn't that make the high rate of appearance-based guessing more impressive? After all, the GOP candidate in rural Utah or the Democrat in Detroit is going to win even if he's a 4'7 hunchback with an extra limb growing out of his neck. If that factor is skewing the results of these studies, it's skewing them to make the appearance findings more impressive.