The conceptual difficulty is that, at least historically, agnosticism is a theological and philosophical position studiously committed to avoiding the subject of religious truth. “Agnosticism” was a term coined by the biologist Thomas Huxley in the mid-nineteenth century, but its Greek etymology, ά γνώσις—“without (spiritual) knowledge”—leaves little doubt about its commitments. Agnosticism has much in common with an older skeptical and empiricist outlook, one which favors a self-conscious suspension of judgment (if not of inquiry) about religious truth, at the very least until we get our hands on much better evidence than what is currently on offer. Sometimes agnosticism is manifested in a yawning indifference to religion’s truth claims and in the reproach that we ought to be spending our efforts on other at least potentially more fruitful matters. It is somewhat puzzling and counterintuitive, therefore, for Horwitz to champion agnosticism if his aim is exactly to foreground that which agnostics traditionally have consigned to the distant background.

Horwitz’s attempt to circumvent this seeming incongruity is elegant. He claims that his agnostic—the “new” agnostic (a counterpoint, perhaps, to the much-noticed “new atheist”)—is not a jaded and dismissive doubter, but an empathetic and interested, if contingently reserved, conversation partner. Citing the William James of The Will to Believe, Horwitz writes that the new agnostic is comfortable existing in a position of perpetual tension in the “open spaces” of doubt and belief, of uncertainty and commitment. At times Horwitz brings a keen artistic and literary sensibility to the project, relying on Keats’s luminous description of the poet’s “negative capabilities,” which enable him to take an “imaginative leap” inside what are otherwise unknown and unexplored ways of life. If there is a suspicion that new agnosticism is tantamount to a vapidly undifferentiated, least-common-denominator “spirituality,” Horwitz doesn’t exactly conclusively refute it. Still, he is clear that new agnosticism need not be skin-deep; it might probe the depths of complex and difficult belief systems, profiting greatly from the engagement. Indeed, there is a late Romantic aesthetic which permeates the book, a sense in which religion, like art, is a phenomenon to be both penetrated and experienced. “What shocks the virtuous philosopher,” said Keats, “delights the cameleon poet.” Behold the Romantic’s rebuke to the Enlightenment—and an oblique but powerful criticism of law and religion scholarship in our time.

But even if one were attracted by this sophisticated and urbane vision as an individual ethos, can it be translated into the hard and uncompromising language of the law? Can it be converted into a public and collective approach to the First Amendment? The constitutional problem for new agnosticism is that theories of religious liberty came into being precisely because the agents of the state routinely demonstrated that they were neither qualified nor competent to take empathetically imaginative leaps that would bind the rest of us. Not much has changed on this score. Horwitz is alive to the objection, and he takes pains to emphasize that the constitutional agnostic does not reach firm conclusions about religion’s truth claims, but remains empathetically open to the possibility that those claims may be true. What is more, Horwitz concedes that he does not necessarily disagree with the conclusions that various prominent liberal theorists have reached on the merits of free exercise and establishment disputes. One must then ask, however: what difference does empathetic openness to religion’s truth claims make to the law of religious liberty if in the final analysis, the legal outcomes don’t change?

Potentially, a great deal of difference. The conclusions of cases are important, to be sure, but the modes of reasoning, the dicta, the written style of the opinion, and the omissions no less than the inclusions—all of these have a vital effect on the shape of law and its future. The spirit of a decision, its mood and music, can be enormously influential. In America’s contemporary pluralistic welter, constitutional agnosticism permits judges, its chief audience, to mediate more effectively than its rivals between the truth assertions of religious claimants and the generally secular claims of the state.

Nevertheless, one is at times left to wonder what countenancing religious truth contributes that empathy does not. An empathetic approach might concern itself not only (or even primarily) with religious truth, but with the swirl and conflict of values that are the defining characteristic of First Amendment disputes. Horwitz is never quite plain about why it is that government officials should concern themselves especially and particularly with truth, as compared with any number of values—liberal and otherwise—which attend the conflicts of religious liberty. And there is also more than a nagging doubt about whether judges are any more competent today to undertake this difficult exercise than they have ever been. To the extent that church-state separation, properly understood, still holds out appeal, this book may make the reader think twice before abandoning it.