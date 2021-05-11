The Big Lie About the Sixties

In saying this, I do not want to suggest for a moment that all that is necessary is to go back to Roosevelt’s principles (or Kennedy’s, or Johnson’s) rather than to Hoover’s. There is a certain truth to the charge that liberal solutions are often new problems in disguise. To the degree that federal programs did generate new problems while pretending to cope with old ones, these failures occurred not because Washington acted too radically or too prodigiously, but because it acted too timidly, following corporate priorities even as it spoke in populist rhetoric. To defend the liberal record against preposterous charges from the right (including the new liberal right) is not to say that it is immune to criticism from the Democratic left. On the contrary, if a Democratic President is inaugurated in January, 1977, he (I wish I could realistically write he or she) is going to have to act forthrightly, which means that he will have to reject the big lie about the ’60s. But he is also going to have to go far beyond the New Deal, the Fair Deal and the Great Society.

On November 9, 1972, the day after his landslide victory, The Washington Star published a historic interview with Richard Nixon. Garnett D. Horner had talked to the President just before the election, and the White House approved his transcript of the conversation. Clearly, the chief executive had known that he would be returned to office with a huge majority and, not dreaming that Watergate would destroy his triumph, decided to articulate the political philosophy of his second administration.

“This country,” Nixon told Horner, “has enough on its plate in the way of new spending programs, social programs, throwing dollars at problems. . . . I don’t believe that the answer to the nation’s problems is simply massive new programs in terms of dollars and in terms of people.” Then came the attack on Nixon’s immediate predecessors: “What we have to realize is that many of the solutions of the ‘60s were massive failures. They threw money at problems and for the most part they failed.” The ‘60s liberals, Nixon continued, had lost faith in American institutions and become purveyors of a permissiveness that led to increased crime rates, escalation of the drug problem and other manifestations of social pathology. What the people wanted and needed was “a new feeling of responsibility, a new feeling of self-discipline. . . . “ All this led to Nixon’s famous simile, “The average American is just like a child in the family. You give him some responsibility and he is going to amount to something.”