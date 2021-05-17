The Big Lie About the Sixties

The militant negativism of the Ford administration and the weary disenchantment of some prominent liberals rest in considerable part upon one of the most influential myths of the ‘70s: that government cannot solve social problems by “throwing money” at them. This proposition, in turn, is supposed to be a generalization out of the experience of the ‘60s when, it is said, Washington spent and experimented prodigally, and in the process did more harm than good.

If this thesis were simply an article of faith for sectarian, free-market ideologues like Ford and Secretary of the Treasury William Simon, it would not be particularly alarming. Such people believed in it long before the New Frontier and the Great Society; for them what happened in the ‘60s was just one more example of a timeless truth. But when liberal governors like Jerry Brown in California and Michael Dukakis in Massachusetts start to popularize this very same theme, that is a more serious matter.If, as one devoutly wishes, a liberal Democrat wins the presidency in 1976, he will be in the difficult position of having to lead a nation wracked with cycles of recession and inflation worse than any encountered in a generation. Under those circumstances, if the Democratic party and its President fall back upon the wisdom of Herbert Hoover and wait for the nation’s troubles to work themselves out, on the grounds that government can do nothing, they will rightly be repudiated by the people. The party that since Roosevelt has claimed to be the agent of progressive change will have failed utterly.

In saying this, I do not want to suggest for a moment that all that is necessary is to go back to Roosevelt’s principles (or Kennedy’s, or Johnson’s) rather than to Hoover’s. There is a certain truth to the charge that liberal solutions are often new problems in disguise. To the degree that federal programs did generate new problems while pretending to cope with old ones, these failures occurred not because Washington acted too radically or too prodigiously, but because it acted too timidly, following corporate priorities even as it spoke in populist rhetoric. To defend the liberal record against preposterous charges from the right (including the new liberal right) is not to say that it is immune to criticism from the Democratic left. On the contrary, if a Democratic President is inaugurated in January, 1977, he (I wish I could realistically write he or she) is going to have to act forthrightly, which means that he will have to reject the big lie about the ’60s. But he is also going to have to go far beyond the New Deal, the Fair Deal and the Great Society.