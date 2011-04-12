What is most tragic is that, once upon a time, this devastating scenario didn’t seem likely. Indeed, the about-face among key Hill Republicans on education has been striking. Consider Senator Lamar Alexander, who pioneered the use of annual school testing when he was governor of Tennessee in the 1980s and continued pushing the standards-based reform agenda as President George H. W. Bush’s Secretary of Education from 1991 to 1993. Today, he is working with Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi to lead Republican negotiations on the new version of NCLB. Yet all indications now are that Alexander has largely abandoned his lifetime of education reform work in the face of the new anti-federal mood.

The same is true for Speaker of the House Boehner. He once spoke movingly about the virtues of NCLB, calling it “an effort to end decades of failed federal education policy that allowed billions of taxpayer dollars to be spent without insisting on results for students” But that was before Boehner had to corral a caucus full of Tea Party-backed freshmen. When asked about the Speaker’s role in sustaining the landmark law he was integral in writing, a spokesperson offered no comment other than deferring to Education Committee Chairman John Kline of Minnesota.

Kline is, by all accounts, not a crazy person when it comes to education. But he leads a committee whose members include North Carolina’s Virginia Foxx, who is noted for bizarre statements on the House floor and has publicly asserted that federal funding for education is unconstitutional. (Foxx chairs the subcommittee on higher education.) Other committee members include Tim Walberg of Michigan and Joe Heck of Nevada, both of whom support abolishing the U.S. Department of Education. The larger Republican caucus appears to have little interest in or knowledge of education—the word does not appear in the Republican “Pledge to America.” Caught between rationality and the House Republican caucus, Kline has offered virtually no details of his plan for NCLB, other than support for “innovation” at the state level. This is code for “letting states do whatever they want.”

Letting states do what they want, of course, is exactly what the NEA would prefer; indeed, Van Roekel has said the NEA “generally supports local control of public schools.” But countering the worst manifestations of that idea, which are detrimental in particular to poor and minority students, has been the center of federal education policy for over half a century. It took the Supreme Court and the Justice Department to end de jure school segregation and the 101st Airborne Division to integrate Little Rock Central High. In the 1970s, Congress passed what became the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, requiring schools to stop neglecting students with disabilities. The 1994 version of NCLB required states to give all students access to common standards and tests. NCLB as we know it made states actually dosomething meaningful when the tests revealed widespread failure.

Every step of the way, opponents have cried for states’ rights and local control, but cooler heads have prevailed, because re-fracturing education policy among thousands of local municipalities, many poor and badly governed, is a recipe for permanent inequality. Now, though, grinding progress on education reform is at risk of coming to a complete halt, as Republicans in Congress unwittingly make common cause with the same teachers’ unions their state counterparts are trying to destroy.

Kevin Carey is the policy director at Education Sector.