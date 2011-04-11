The final details of Friday's eleventh-hour agreement on 2011 federal spending are still emerging. But Speaker Boehner is bragging about one concession he won.

President Obama's original budget request would have given the Treasury Department money to hire additional agents for the Internal Revenue Service. The Republicans killed that provision. "The Obama administration has sought increased federal funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)--money that could be used to hire additional agents to enforce the administration’s agenda on a variety of issues," the Speaker's office announced. "This increased funding is denied in the agreement."

It's true, by the way: Hiring more IRS agents would have allowed the Obama administration to enforce its agenda, insofar as its agenda is to make sure that people don't cheat on their taxes. Does this mean Republicans now support tax evasion? Might they have looked more kindly upon the provision if the new agents audited the working poor exclusively?)

By the way, scaling back enforcement of tax evasion may be the textbook case of a budget cut that saves a little money up front but costs a great deal more in the future. John Berry explained why last month, in an article for the Fiscal Times: