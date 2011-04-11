Mitt Romney is running for president under the slogan "Believe in America." He unveiled his new campaign video:
Wait -- wrong video. Romney's "Believe in America" video can be found here.
But come to think of it, wouldn't undertaker Amerigo Bonasera make for a better Republican nominee? Let me list his attributes in bullet-point form:
- Successful small business owner (America has made his fortune.)
- Believes in America
- Family values (raised his daughter in the American fashion -- gave her freedom, but taught her never to dishonor her family)
- Suspicious of liberal, soft-on-crime judges
- Has never crafted a health care plan identical in structure to Affordable Care Act
Bonasera 2012!