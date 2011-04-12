Paul Ryan's budget proposal would, among other things, push many seniors out of traditional Medicare and into high-deductible private insurance plans. But what do high-deductible policies mean for beneficiaries? My latest Kaiser Health News column addresses that question:

Conservatives think traditional health insurance provides too much financial protection from medical expenses. They also think that the Affordable Care Act will make this situation worse. That's one reason they want to repeal it.

The problem, according to the conservatives, is that insurance dulls the average person's consumer instincts. When medical care is cheap or free, people don't bother to shop around for the best prices -- and they don't think twice before seeing the doctor. In other words, they end up with too much care at too high a price. Insurance and government programs spread that cost around, so that eventually all of us end up paying more in the form of higher premiums or taxes over which we have little individual control.

The solution, as this argument goes, is to redesign insurance so that it forces people to pay more out-of-pocket expenses. And, within reason, it's not a bad idea. Most economists, even those on the left, would agree that excessive coverage leads to higher health care spending.