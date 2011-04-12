For comparison’s sake, look at how the coverage stacks up next to that of other political-celebrity personalities. Since Michelle Obama became first lady, Jackie has merited more attention—20 mentions to Michelle’s 19. Since August 2008, when John McCain picked Sarah Palin as his running mate, searching for “Kennedy” in VF in Nexis yields twice as many results as searching for “Palin.” The “politics” section of VanityFair.com has a header for “The Kennedys”—an entire digital section devoted to political figures who are, save a few, no longer alive. Surely readers looking for political coverage would rather find, oh, say, a tab marked, “Presidential election 2012”?

Of course, it’s only natural that a society glossy like Vanity Fair would chronicle the Kennedy clan, and no magazine is obliged to provide diverse and varied content. For a magazine of highbrow celebrity gossip, Camelot is as good a subject as any. (I’ll admit that I, too, occasionally like reading about the Kennedys.) The new, buzzed about TV miniseries on the Reelz channel, The Kennedys, is a testament to their enduring popularity. As Graydon Carter, the magazine’s editor, explained to me in an e-mail: “[T]heir epic story is not without its narrative arc, as they say in Hollywood. And they are the totemic figures of the last great years of the American Century. That they were all pretty easy on the eyes, certainly doesn’t hurt.”

And then, there’s the family’s straightforward commercial appeal. Kennedy coverage sells. The 1999 Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy cover, following her tragic death, sold 640,816 copies on newsstands, the third best-selling issue in VF history (following Tom, Katie, and Suri Cruise at 713,776, and post-Brad Jennifer Aniston at 738,929). Even without the morbid boost of a fresh tragedy, Kennedy covers fares well. The October 2009 Jackie cover sold 437,000 issues, beating out both Gisele (281,000) and President Obama (370,000) in 2010. Angelina Jolie seems to be the only star with enough power to consistently outsell the family—her most recent cover sold 512,507.

But however much the Kennedys appeal to cash-strapped publishers, there’s at least a stirring of discontent with the perpetual presence of America’s royalty. In VF’s letter pages Natalie Mast, an Australian reader, asked after the October 2009 Jackie cover: “How many more never-before-seen photos can there be? … On behalf of your international audience and those born after the 1960s, I ask you please end this obsession and find new stories to tell.” Another reader put the editors’ perpetual nostalgia more bluntly: “[M]embers of the ’60s crowd are still running the show and do not realize that the world has moved on.”

Given newsstand sales, however, it’s likely that these objectors are outliers. And, with the ever-present swan song for print media sounding loudly in journalistic circles, it’s hard to begrudge a magazine anything that sells. But that’s an excuse I’d hope wouldn’t extend to a magazine as prominent and—if you go back far enough—as renowned as Vanity Fair. A famously cutting writer for this magazine once put it this way: “A quarter of a century after it folded’’—VF existed for two decades in the early twentieth century, then was re-launched in the ’80s—“Cleveland Amory called it ‘America’s most memorable magazine,’ and only a curmudgeon would quarrel with that accolade.” That TNR writer went on to chronicle the magazine’s hapless reinvention in the ’80s, but he held out hope for his ideal—an ideal that isn’t worth abandoning. While most people toil away at their desks, those lucky enough to write for a living are supposed to show readers the best of what they’ve collected. It’s true that the Kennedys make for reliably good stories. But it cannot be true that the tale of the Kennedys is so frequently worth telling to the exclusion of other American narratives, even if they are “pretty easy on the eyes.”