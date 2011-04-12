I hadn't noticed this before, but in the latest CNN poll, Mitt Romney has plunged from last month. In March he had 18% of the national vote, April 11% -- he lost more than a third of his support in a month. It's highly problematic because he begins the race with high name recognition and a status as something close to presumptive nominee left over from the 2008 primary. His name recognition-driven support, I predict, will continue to peel off as fellow candidates tear away at his health care law like jackals swarming a wounded buffalo.