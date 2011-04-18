THIS WEEK JEWS EVERYWHERE will engage in the annual ritual of digging out their haggadahs from the bookshelves and closets where they have been stored since last Passover. The typical haggadah—the word means “recitation,” and the book is the text of the liturgy for the seder, or the Passover meal—is only used a couple of nights a year, far less than a prayer book or a Bible. But somehow, the words and images of the haggadah have a way of sinking deep into the memory. The haggadah is overwhelmingly the most published book in the history of Jewish book publishing. At many Seder tables, the haggadah itself becomes a record of meals past, with wine drops discoloring the page that lists the Ten Plagues and food stains marking the sections for matzoh and maror.

Perhaps the power of the haggadah has to do with the way Passover is celebrated at home, rather than in synagogue; perhaps it comes from the way children are enlisted in the Seder early on, with important roles such as reciting the Four Questions and finding the afikoman, the piece of matzoh that is required for the completion of the meal but is also playfully hidden so that children may claim a reward when they find it. And surely it is related to the fact that the Passover liturgy constantly insists on the importance of remembering and reenacting the past. This memorial purpose is emphasized at the very moment the holiday is instituted, in chapter 12 of Exodus: “And it shall come to pass, when ye be come to the land which the Lord will give you, according as he hath promised, that ye shall keep this service. And it shall come to pass, when your children shall say unto you, What mean ye by this service? That ye shall say, It is the sacrifice of the Lord’s passover, who passed over the houses of the children of Israel in Egypt, when he smote the Egyptians, and delivered our houses.”

There is a striking dislocation of time here: even before the Lord has smitten the Egyptians, even before the Israelites have been freed, Moses is already looking forward to an era when these events must be recollected. The haggadah is one of the primary tools for this collapsing of time. To explain the holiday to the son “who does not know how to ask,” it instructs: “you shall explain to your son on that day, ‘It is because of what God did for me when I went free from Egypt’”—as though each Jew still had the foam of the Red Sea on his shoes.

But not every edition of the haggadah is quite as effective at making the past present as The Washington Haggadah. This beautifully produced book is a detailed facsimile of a 500-year-old haggadah in the collection of the Library of Congress. (It is currently on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.) Thanks to an inscription near the end of the book, we even know the exact day it was finished—January 29, 1478—and the name of the scribe who produced it: “The work was completed, and it is sufficient. And today is the twenty-fifth day of the month of Shevat in the year 238 according to the short enumeration. The work of the least of the scribes, Joel, the son of Simeon of blessed memory.”