Initially I misread the Cato Institute's headline and description of this book event, and for a fleeting moment I thought they were saying that global warming in invading our lives. Wow! But, no, they're saying that global warming alarmism is invading our lives:

Climate Coup: Global Warming's Invasion of Our Government and Our Lives

Despite consistent evidence that climate change does not portend an apocalyptic future, global-warming alarmism is invading nearly every aspect of our lives. The newly published book Climate Coup is an antidote to this, confronting the exaggerations, opportunism, and myths about global warming that are altering the shapes of our lives and deeply impacting decisions about health, education, law, national defense, international development, trade, and academic publishing. Is any alarmism justified? Are all of the claims being made unrealistic and unsupported? What is the role of government? This special book forum will offer perspectives from two experts gifted in their ability to communicate their different points of view on global-warming policy to the public. We hope you can join us for what promises to be an exceptionally vigorous discussion of the evidence and impact of global warming.

Ah, well.