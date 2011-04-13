The widespread speculation about a big bipartisan agreement to reduce the budget deficit focuses on what seems to be some impressive bipartisan behind-the-scenes support in the Senate. But it overlooks the extremely long odds of getting a deal like that through the House. It's pretty significant news that Paul Ryan is throwing cold water on the possibility of a big deficit deal:

Mr. Ryan (R., Wis.) said he thought the coming debate over raising the country's borrowing limit would lead to an agreement with Democrats for at least a "down payment" on tackling the federal government's deficits and debt.

"Because we have such a difference of opinion on health care, it's hard to imagine we're going to have a global agreement," Mr. Ryan said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires in his Capitol Hill office.

Ryan enjoys overwhelming prestige and influence on budget policy within his party. And despite his carefully crafted media image, he is not and never has been a deficit hawk, and the notion that he might support a grand bargain seems fanciful. Ryan was on the Bowles-Simpson panel but voted against the plan. Ryan displayed through the health care debate that he does not accept the budgetary assumptions of the Congressional Budget Office, or any entity not steeped in his ideology. As I argued in a Newsweek column, when Ryan invokes the need to avert a fiscal crisis, he is not talking about the numerical gap between revenue and outlays. He is invoking his Randian belief that collectivism is doomed to lead to societal collapse. And indeed, a deal that closed the numerical gap between revenue and outlays but preserved the collectivist character of the welfare state would not, from Ryan's standpoint, represent progress of any kind. It would deprive him of the pretext he requires to win the sweeping changes to the social compact he requires.

And without Paul Ryan, can you imagine the House cutting a deal? I certainly can't. The closest parallel is 1990, when, in the face of an imminent debt crisis, President Bush negotiated a deal with Congress to raise taxes -- slightly -- and reduce spending. Conservatives revolted in opposition. Want to guess how many House Republicans voted for it? 10. And that was with the Republican Minority leader and a Republican president whipping for the deal. I just don't see where the Republican support for a deal like this would come from now, in a far more conservative House GOP caucus, and without a Republican president supporting the deal.