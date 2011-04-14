The media has been focusing on the narrative of liberal disaffection with President Obama, and his speech lambasting Paul Ryan's budget took some of the pressure off that discontent. But this does seem to be obscuring Obama's inexplicable strategy of letting Republicans use the debt ceiling vote to jack him up for policy concessions. A Wall Street Journal story yesterday reported the White House is doing this, and some liberals doubted the reporting. But the story has held up.

I don't really blame the Republicans for this, either. If Obama is going to begin by saying he'd like a straight vote on the debt ceiling but is willing to make policy concessions, what do you expect the Republicans to do? Keep in mind, the assumption that the Congressional minority can use the debt ceiling as a hostage to win substantive policy the president opposes is entirely novel. Obama has introduced this new development.

Indeed, the whole idea that one party can use the threat of taking action that both sides oppose in order to win a concession that only they support flies in the face of basic game theory. It can work if you apply the "madman strategy" of persuading your opponent that you're crazy enough to do something that would harm your own interests. But a political party in a robust democracy shouldn't be able to use the madman strategy as a normal practice. When you're competing for votes in an open system, you have to convince a majority of the public that you're not a madman.