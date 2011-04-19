Sometimes neurotic women can make for unappealing characters. Calista Flockhart’s Ally McBeal, a lawyer with a mess of a personal life, is a classic example. Her show drew criticism for suggesting that professionally successful women are, privately, emotional wrecks; in 1998, Time ran a cover story with McBeal’s face and the words “Is Feminism Dead?” But Fey never seems unstable or pathetic, just pert and a bit tightly wound. She certainly uses neurosis to deflect sexuality. (Instead of Botox, she jokes, “rat poison ... keeps my face in a constant state of irritation and paralysis, which of course is indistinguishable from sexual excitement”.) She uses it also deflect the matter of her own success. (“My ability to turn good news into anxiety is rivaled only by my ability to turn anxiety into chin acne.”)

She is studiously careful to ruffle no feathers. “I would have chosen to stop short of being overtly political if I’d had more time to smooth it out,” she says, regarding a bit on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” that was unexpectedly read as an endorsement of Hillary Clinton for president. “Because one: I think it’s more powerful for comedians and news anchors to be impartial, and two: I am a coward.” Fey’s non-confrontational style sets her sharply apart from other women in the business, many of whom bank on shock value for humor—Sarah Silverman, for instance, whose memoir, The Bedwetter, published last year, was spiky and loud. Silverman doesn’t so much agonize inwardly about her problems as aggressively exorcise them. In her book, she wrings laughs from serious confessions about her own troubled past, with chapter titles such as “An Emotionally Disturbed Teenager Is Given a Bottomless Well of Insanely Addictive Drugs As a Means to Improve Her Life, and Other Outstanding Achievements for the New Hampshire Mental Health Community”. Silverman has turned darkness into shtick. But Fey’s memoir is wholly cleansed of any real darkness. It preempts any probing into real frailties and flaws. Of course, this is the point; it is designed to disarm.

Neurosis makes Bossypants funny (and it is very funny), but it is fueled by reflexive self-deprecation instead of real reflection. The best parts are the most biographical: the snatches of behind-the-scenes life at Saturday Night Live, excerpts from annotated scripts, peeks into the gestation of 30 Rock, and descriptions of her introduction to the real Sarah Palin (who offered to have Bristol babysit Fey’s daughter.) There are genuine moments, including a sweet chapter about Fey’s father. And granted, her comic punch lies also in her treatment of common cultural experiences as though she were an alien observing bizarre rituals, and in her habit of chugging through straightforward, ordinary sentences only to veer off into absurdity at the last second. In a section about her disastrous honeymoon cruise, she writes: “Luxury cruises were designed to make something unbearable—a two-week transatlantic crossing—seem bearable. There’s no need to do it now. There are planes. You wouldn’t take a vacation where you ride on a stagecoach for two months but there’s all-you-can-eat shrimp.” But the neurosis feels mostly rhetorical—a means of planting herself harmlessly within a landscape dominated by men. “I say, if you’re so mad, you could just cry, then cry,” she says. “It terrifies everyone.”

Bossypants has provoked comparisons with Nora Ephron, and both Ephron and Fey peddle nuggets of wholesome insight with droll observational humor. But Ephron’s self-deprecation feels less like neurosis than a cute way to temper the underlying narrative of confident accomplishment. (“A while back, my friend Graydon Carter mentioned…”) Ephron’s self-satisfaction is complete. Fey, by contrast, is an appealing bundle of nervousness. And where Ephron’s prose is casual and chatty, Fey’s crackles with one-liners. Bossypants, after all, comes from a mind trained in the ingratiating arts of improvisation and sketch comedy, where success is based on how the scene went and how the jokes landed. The book seems animated by the sense of a live audience, by an anxiousness to please the crowd.

As such, it expertly does what it sets out to do, which is to entertain, to draw laughs, and to let its author seem authentic and vulnerable while reinforcing her public image as a mousy nerd who stumbled into fame and glamour. But the book is more brand extension than memoir: it is almost three hundred pages of Liz Lemon monologues. In a culture where powerful women are often perceived as calculating harpies or shrews, Fey presents herself as an outlier. Yet somehow the message for girls looking to follow in her footsteps seems to be: if you are disheveled and anxious enough to appear totally unthreatening to the men who run the show, perhaps you’ll be allowed to join them. Fey is certainly eager to please, but bossy she is not.