On paper, the Ryan plan saves the government a lot of money, at least in the long run. But upon closer inspection, the savings turn out to be illusory, cruel or some combination of the two. In fact, far from proving the superiority of conservative health reforms, Ryan's plan validates what his political adversaries have said all along. The Affordable Care Act represents a serious and realistic approach to controlling the cost of medicine -- one that would be even more serious and realistic if the long-term budget changes President Barack Obama just recommended become law.

Although privatization has its own ideological appeal to conservatives, the real reason Ryan's program would reduce government spending on health care is that it substantially reduces the amount of insurance people would get. Repealing the health law would deprive more than 30 million people of insurance and leave others with more limited benefits. Meanwhile, the fixed formula Ryan would use to calculate the Medicaid block grants and Medicare vouchers would cause the value of each to rise far more slowly than the cost of health care. States would end up reducing enrollment or scaling back benefits or both. And, according to the Congressional Budget Office, seniors would end up individually responsible for more than two-thirds of their medical costs.

The theory behind this effort is that, by making individuals more conscious of the cost of health care, they will act more like consumers -- thinking twice before getting extra treatments and shopping around for insurance policies that provide better value at lower costs. But Republicans take this argument, which has some truth, way too far. The Medicare Advantage program, which already offers seniors the option to enroll in private insurance, hasn't produced vast savings. Experiments with high-deductible coverage suggest it causes beneficiaries to skimp on useful care, including preventive treatments that prevent most costly, acute episodes later on. As Len Nichols, an economist at George Mason University, puts it, Ryan and his allies are "substituting algebra for health care policy."

And that's to say nothing of the political perils in Ryan's strategy. As presently structured, his plan envisions a seismic shift away from traditional Medicare to a voucher worth considerably less money. Older voters are famously sensitive to even modest alterations in government benefit programs for the elderly. The idea that lawmakers would stand behind such an abrupt change, and then let it evolve in a way that so drastically reduces the federal contribution toward retiree health care, is difficult to accept.

The alternative is to control health care costs a bit more gradually, which is what the federal health overhaul does. Like Ryan's plan, the Affordable Care Act attempts to restrict the federal government's contribution toward health care expenses, via constraints limiting the growth in Medicare (although not Medicaid) costs as well as the tax subsidy working-age Americans get for employer-sponsored insurance. But the constraints are looser. For example, unlike Ryan's plan, which uses a fixed-value voucher to set Medicare spending, the health law sets less restrictive growth targets (which the president's debt plan would further tighten) and then calls upon an independent commission -- the Independent Payment Advisory Board -- to recommend reforms when Medicare costs exceed those targets. IPAB's recommendations can change what Medicare pays the providers of care, but the board, by law, cannot alter Medicare benefits or eligibility.