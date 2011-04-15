The very Washington controversy du jour centers whether President Obama's speech on the budget Wednesday was partisan. Deeply wounded Republicans are complaining that it was, in a Washington Post story that sympathetically conveys their complaint:

The three Republican congressmen saw it as a rare ray of sunshine in Washington’s stormy budget battle: an invitation from the White House to hear President Obama lay out his ideas for taming the national debt.

They expected a peace offering, a gesture of goodwill aimed at smoothing a path toward compromise. But soon after taking their seats at George Washington University on Wednesday, they found themselves under fire for plotting “a fundamentally different America” from the one most Americans know and love.

And here was Obama, the dark could of partisanship covering over the bright blue sky of bipartisan accord. The brute! Asked if Obama delivered a partisan speech, White House spokesman Jay Carney naturally denies it.

Of course, Obama's speech was partisan. He was recognizing that the budget debate reflects a stark partisan divide over basic values. yet the genius of Paul Ryan has been to frame a debate over values as a largely ideology-free exercise in accounting. Ryan objects to progressive taxation and the modern welfare state in philosophical terms. But since most Americans disagree -- they want no cuts in Medicare at all and higher taxes on the rich -- Ryan must present his case, in pecuniary terms, as I argued last week: