Donald Trump has grabbed a lot of attention by rallying Birthers, but, notes Rich Lowry, he's also promoting a rancid ultra-nationalist foreign policy:

People doubt the war in Libya. Trump says he’d wage war there only to take the country’s oil. And he’d take Iraq’s oil, too. Obama is groping for a doctrine in the Middle East. Trump already has one: Steal its oil. In Trump, Noam Chomsky will finally have met a Western imperialist truly bent on expropriating the Third World’s wealth.

I think there's a market for both the Birtherism and the Jacksonian-imperialist foreign policy, but GOP elites will (fortunately) steer voters away from advocates of it. They like to spend their crazy dollars on economic policy.