The scientific consensus on climate change keeps getting stronger, but Republicans keep getting less and less certain about the science. Fred Hiatt reports on Tim Pawlenty, who is barometrically interesting as a perfect embodiment of his party's position on any issue:

Pawlenty similarly acknowledged on “Meet the Press” last year that “the climate is changing,” but added that “the more interesting question is how much of that is man-made versus natural causes.”

When I asked last week how Pawlenty would answer that “interesting question,” his spokesman responded by e-mail: “We don’t know [the] cause of climate change.”

Pawlenty has openly and completely abandoned his previous support for cap and trade. I would really like to see the national press ask Pawlenty during a live interview just what scientific changes drove his reversal.