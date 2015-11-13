Aren’t they cute?

LAST YEAR I appeared on a television program, a kind of debate, with William A. Rusher, publisher of the magazine National Review. Mr. Rusher is a self-declared conservative. He is also precise about the definition and use of words. In the course of our meeting, he repeatedly made the point that he and his ideological compatriots are not "neoconservatives," but that they belong rather to the "new right." Since I had made no attempt to categorize Mr. Rusher, I could not quite understand his anxiety about "neoconservatism," and anticipated that possibly he was going to make further distinctions, possibly with respect to "plio-conservatism" or even "mioconservatism."

As it turned out, Mr. Rusher seemed to have some objection to the linguistic impurity of mixing the Greek "neo" with the Latinate "conservative," but this objection was moderate and almost incidental. The serious basis of his distinction was historical. "Neoconservatives," he said, lacked historical purity. The persons so labeled, either by themselves or by others, were former "liberals," he said, whereas the persons admitted to his group, the "new right," had always been "right," as distinct both from the "old right," which he did not define but implied might sometimes have been wrong, and from the "neoconservatives," who, in their previous incarnation as liberals, had never been "right." I was eager to let the whole matter pass as a quarrel among the various phyla of "conservatives," but then Mr. Rusher insisted on calling me a "liberal."

I objected, going back to an old contention of mine, that the word "liberal" should never be used as a noun, only as an adjective. Thus one may be a liberal Democrat or a liberal Republican, a liberal Catholic or a liberal Presbyterian, but never a pure "liberal." This was a posture I had taken up in the late 1950s, when "liberal," having just achieved status as a noun, was being festooned with derogatory prefixes. J. Edgar Hoover, in those days, was warning against what he called the "pseudo-liberals," William F. Buckley Jr. was writing about the "illogical-liberals," and others spoke and wrote about the "egghead-liberals," the "crypto-liberals," and so on.

IN THE DAYS AND WEEKS following my encounter with Mr. Rusher, I began to notice that the word "liberal" was again being subjected to prefix transplant operations. The crucial term in this process first surfaced in the "liberal" trade press (especially The Washington Monthly and THE NEW REPUBLIC), and then was picked up in the "conservative" trade press, beginning with an editorial in The Wall Street Journal entitled "The Neo-Libs." The Journal's distinction paralleled one made in an earlier article in The American Spectator, in January 1982. That article referred to New York City's Mayor Koch as "once a liberal purist." Obviously the author meant to label Koch as "once a pure liberal," in the old style. Strictly speaking, a "liberal purist" would be a purist who was rather loose in questions of purity, and thus would be too lax to practice what The American Spectator article referred to as "undiluted liberalism." In this article Mr. Koch is also called "a liberal with sanity," or, one might say, a "sane liberal," as distinguished from, possibly, an "insane liberal."