But, especially as Rabbi Metzger puts it, it is an insult and offense to the United States. The chief rabbi seems to think that there is nothing wrong with Israel spying on America. To be sure, Prime Minister Netanyahu has written the president that, if Pollard were to be released, "Israel will continue to abide by its commitment that such wrongful actions will never be repeated." I would hope so. I would expect so.

In any event, the rabbi is wrong. If five percent of American Jews vote against the president in 2012 because he fails to free Pollard, that would be a lot. Anyway, most of them (maybe all of them) already voted against Obama in 2008.

Israel has serious disputes with the Obama administration. I deeply believe that Israel is absolutely correct, and mostly from the American perspective, on these matters. Obama and Mrs. Clinton still have their eyes glazed about Syria and the remarkably bloody Assad dictatorship. Their blindness to this casts a long shadow over the human rights commitments of the administration. But what else is new?

Similarly, the administration's obsession with the Palestinian problem, and its old bag of remedies, especially in this long moment of unprecedented Arab unrest and distress, reveals how inapt and inept the administration is. It is true that some and even many American Jews will not vote to re-elect the president. His palpable disdain for Israel—and it is palpable—will be one reason. There are others, some related, some not. American Jews are certainly unaccustomed to a president who is committed to no one outside the United States: not Africa, not South America, not Asia, and certainly not our democratic allies in Europe. Yes, he is in some vague way committed to Muslim states. But, alas, only in some gauche and shallow way.

Still, let not we Zionists be too casual about the Republican friends of Israel, or at least those Tea Partiers. The Tea Party is a gathering of isolationists. Both papa Ron Paul and son Rand Paul do not think Israel an ally or even a friend. The GOP shows signs of (re)turning to isolationism. More or less like the liberal Democrats.