The reform was wildly successful. The welfare rolls were reduced by two-thirds nationwide, and even more in states that pushed mandatory work most aggressively. As a result, in real dollars total federal and state spending on TANF by 2006 was down 31% from AFDC spending in 1995.

At the same time, because former welfare dependents were put to work, child poverty declined every year. Ron Haskins of the Brookings Institution reports that by 2000 the poverty rate for black children was "the lowest it had ever been," and because of their renewed work effort, low-income families formerly on welfare saw their total income increase by about 25%.

Block-granting Medicaid, as Mr. Ryan has proposed, would build on that success. ...

It’s true that welfare reform defied the dire predictions of critics at the time and that, by many standards, it’s been a success. But does that really tell us much about what a Medicaid block grant would do? Does it tell us anything at all? I don’t think so.

The most obvious difference between welfare and Medicaid is that the welfare is a program of cash assistance designed to help purchase basic goods and services--clothing, shelter, and so on. Medicaid is a program of subsidized health insurance designed to purchase medical care. The cost of medical care consistently and predictably rises more quickly than costs of other goods and services. But, under the Republican budget, the value of the block grant would rise only as quickly as the price of other goods and services.

That formula would mean the federal government spends far less money on Medicare, relative to current levels, over the next ten years--$771 billion, according to the official estimates. Supporters of the Republican budget, like Ferrera and Kerpen, claim states will find enough new efficiencies in the Medicaid system to offset that withdrawal of cash from the program. But with such a dramatic shortfall to overcome, these supposed efficiencies would have to be enormous--and that seems, well, impossible.

Medicaid is already much cheaper than either Medicare or private insurance. (See the graph below.) As my colleague Harold Pollack has noted here at TNR, "There’s no way to spend substantially less on it unless you want to serve far fewer people, provide recipients with far less financial protection, or underpay medical providers even more aggressively than Medicaid does now." And this is not merely his opinion or mine. Virtually every respectable authority I've read or seen, including the Congressional Budget Office, agrees.

But there’s another issue to consider. The theoretical underpinning of welfare reform was that the provision of cash assistance to the jobless was fostering a culture of dependency, discouraging people from taking jobs. Take away the welfare check, the theory went, and people would find work to replace their lost income. The government would save money and former recipients of welfare would be better off.