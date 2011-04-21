Who was behind last week’s mysterious bombing in Belarus?

Of all the countries in the world that one would expect to be a target of terrorist attacks, Belarus surely ranks near the bottom of the list. Unlike its neighbor, Russia, where a January bomb that killed 35 people at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport was just the latest in a string of attacks related to the ongoing conflict in Chechnya, Belarus is not fighting an Islamic insurgency—or, in fact, any type of insurgency. It’s an ethnically and religiously homogenous nation mostly composed of Orthodox Christian Slavs, kept in the tight grip of its authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko. There aren’t violent sectarian rifts of the sort that brought decades of terrorism to Northern Ireland or ethnic cleansing to the Balkans. And Belarus is not participating in any foreign military operations of the kind that might inspire overseas terrorist organizations to strike.

So, when an explosion hit Kastrychnitskaya (October Square) subway station in Minsk last Monday, killing 13 and injuring over 200, many Belarusians were shocked. “Who would do that and why?” Iryna Vidanava, editor of the independent multimedia youth magazine 34, asked me. “It’s obvious [Belarus] is not a country where we would have any problems with terrorism or explosions or terrorist groups.” Granted, this isn’t the first time there has been a bombing in Belarus: There was one in 2005, in the eastern city of Vitebsk, and another in 2008 in Minsk, both of which injured dozens and which authorities blamed on “hooligans.” Yet the sheer randomness of these crimes and their inexplicable place in Belarus’s political culture has created more questions than answers—the most uncomfortable being, who benefits?

Lukashenko, a former collective farm chairman who seems to have come out of central casting to play the role of a Soviet-era apparatchik, has ruled Belarus since 1994 . His regime routinely assaults, arrests, and occasionally “disappears” political opposition, shuts down independent media , and controls most of the economy. The repression culminated last December, when Lukashenko rigged a presidential election—his fourth victory—and then ordered truncheon-wielding riot police to attack tens of thousands of peaceful protestors in Minsk. Lukashenko jailed 700 opposition activists and continues to hold dozens on trumped-up charges that could keep them imprisoned for up to 15 years.

Unsurprisingly, then, high-ranking officials have intimated that the opposition is responsible for the recent subway attack. The day after the bombing, the head of the Belarusian KGB (as the country’s internal security service is still called) suggested political opponents were to blame for the attack. “You know that there were events recently,” he said, referring to the post-election protests, “and not all people who have been held responsible or investigated by the prosecutors and the courts agree with the decisions of those courts. … There are those today who do not like the way of life in Belarus or the Belarussian security structure. They are looking for changes that will exacerbate the situation by spreading fear, panic and distrust of law enforcement agencies and government organs.”