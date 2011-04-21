What is Damascus hiding about its nuclear ambitions?

In the wee hours of September 6, 2007, Israel’s air force crossed into Syrian airspace and attacked a clandestine, nearly operational nuclear reactor located in the country’s remote northeastern desert. Were the strike the end of the story the international community might have tipped its hat silently, thanking Jerusalem for putting to bed a nuclear risk that could have increased regional tensions dramatically. But the assault proved to be a mere chapter in what now has become a saga. In the years since, Syria has successfully fended off international pressure to reveal its nuclear intentions—denying facts, generating false information, and destroying evidence of past activity.

The result leaves a number of unanswered questions. What are Syria’s nuclear ambitions? What nuclear activities is Syria carrying out at sites it has prohibited International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) investigators from searching? In short, what is Damascus hiding?

The story of Syria’s nuclear hide and seek begins in the hours immediately after the Israeli strike. The country’s state-run news agency, SANA, reported that Israel’s aircraft penetrated Syrian air space (true), that Syrian air defenses opened fire and rebuffed the attack (false—Israel had electronically blinded detection and response), and that Israel dropped munitions on deserted landscape (also false—the attack destroyed a reactor near the town of El Kibar).

To avoid inciting Syrian retaliation, both Israel and the United States kept mum. Without authoritative information, the IAEA would not investigate. But the media filled the vacuum by cobbling together the facts and asking tough questions of the Assad regime. Pressed to fess up, Syria repeatedly scoffed that Israel’s strike hit “nothing.” In early October 2007, President Bahsar Assad applied his spin: The Israelis “bombed buildings and construction related to the military, but it’s not used, it’s under construction, so there are no people in it, there is no army, there is nothing in it and we do not know the reason, it was not clear. But for us it reflects the fundamental antipathy of Israel towards peace. That is how we see it. It does not matter what the target is.”