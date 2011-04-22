Oscar-nominated Restrepo may become Tim’s epitaph, but his willingness to go long on a story was evident well before that. In the Liberian Civil War, he and filmmaker James Brabazon accompanied a group of rebels known by the unlikely moniker LURD, or Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy. LURD opposed the rule of Liberian President Charles Taylor, now in the dock for war crimes and crimes against humanity in The Hague. Accompanying an African rebel group in a dirty jungle war takes not only enormous courage, but also a determination to fill in the gaps in our perceptions of that part of the world. West African wars are covered sparsely by the international press at the best of times, and often from capital cities with reporter-compliant hotels. In this environment, simplifications and clichés can become received wisdom, particularly when any element of black magic or cannibalism is at play, as both were in Liberia. Tim’s work with Brabazon out in the bush crucially provided another view. Fittingly, his book on Liberia is called Long Story Bit by Bit.

Tim also worked in Liberia’s neighbor Sierra Leone, where I am based now. In the muggy capital Freetown, he is fondly remembered. Indeed, two days ago, just before Tim’s death, I gave a lift to a British woman who works at a school for the blind and has been in Sierra Leone since the dark days of the country’s civil war. Freetown traffic is atrocious, so we had some time to talk. When I explained I am a journalist, she reeled off a list of the correspondents she had known in the war here. There were some big names. But Tim was top of the list.

Yesterday, the same woman called me to ask if I had heard the news about his death. I had; the woman who was my girlfriend in New York—who once classified Hetherington and Junger as “two very good-looking men” who travel the world going to wars—had e-mailed me. Later, I heard the news again on the BBC World Service as I drove back from running on the beach. I snapped at the small African boys crammed onto my back seat, their lift in the Land Rover a treat for accompanying me on my jog, to be quiet. For once, I did not want to hear their banter.

To make sense of a death like Tim’s is profoundly difficult. He took substantial and sustained risks repeatedly, and he was a man intelligent enough to know what he was doing. My immediate thought was that it seemed the wrong time for such a thing to happen to him. Tim had done the young freelance hustle—he had completed that dubious but nonetheless time-honored transaction in which young men (and it is mostly, though not exclusively, men) take risks far away from home with little backing in order to make their name as journalists. But that stage was over for Tim. He was established, Oscar-nominated, his photographs in glossy books and galleries, not trafficked to a wire service for $50 a frame.

Of course, what his death shows is that the narrative I have just outlined above is just that: a story that we tell ourselves. He had a great deal of experience, and experience can reduce some risk. But not entirely, and there are other risks experience can do nothing about. Indeed, the idea that once your name is made you are safe is specious. As long as you continue to go to these places, the threat of dying remains.