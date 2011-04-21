And keep in mind that the income from the top 1% will continue to grow, meaning it would easily top a trillion and then keep rising. We'd be running a surplus. We could kick back some of the money to the rich folks. No sweat!

The Journal proceeds to try the same exercise for 2005:

In 2005 the top 5% earned over $145,000. If you took all the income of people over $200,000, it would yield about $1.89 trillion, enough revenue to cover the 2012 bill for Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security—but not the same bill in 2016, as the costs of those entitlements are expected to grow rapidly. The rich, in short, aren't nearly rich enough to finance Mr. Obama's entitlement state ambitions—even before his health-care plan kicks in.

Notice the sleight of hand here. They're comparing the income of the over-$200,000 set for 2005 and comparing it not to the deficit -- it is way larger than the deficit -- but to the cost of running most of the government. But we don't need the rich to fund all of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Other folks earn money, too. Nobody is proposing to eliminate their taxes. Moreover, the Journal is comparing revenue from 2005 with outlays in 2012 and 2016. And, yeah, it's always hard to pay for today's government with a tax base from the smaller economy of ten years earlier.

To be clear, nobody is proposing a 100% tax rate on the rich, or anything close to it, and nobody believes that such a tax rate wouldn't severely depress the income base. The point is that the arithmetical illiterates at the Journal set out to prove one point and wound up proving the very opposite. I don't know who wrote this particular editorial, but the method of setting out to prove a point, using a series of obvious statistical fallacies to cheat, and then proving the opposite of your point anyway without realizing it is a trademark of Journal editorial writer Stephen Moore.

If you're curious as to the actual effect of the Journal's thought experiment, Jeff Sachs runs the numbers. Short answer -- the Journal is so wrong here it's not even funny: