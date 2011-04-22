I've always assumed that at some point, the Republican Party will accept the legitimacy of climate science. But my estimation of when that point will occur moves a little further back when I see that in Texas the governor has made it official state policy to encourage rain through prayer:

“WHEREAS, the state of Texas is in the midst of an exceptional drought, with some parts of the state receiving no significant rainfall for almost three months, matching rainfall deficit records dating back to the 1930s,” the proclamation begins.

It concludes by proclaiming “the three-day period from Friday, April 22, 2011, to Sunday, April 24, 2011, as Days of Prayer for Rain in the State of Texas. I urge Texans of all faiths and traditions to offer prayers on that day for the healing of our land, the rebuilding of our communities and the restoration of our normal and robust way of life.”

The fools! Don't they understand that the drought isn't happening because of a lack of prayer? It's happening because God is punishing them for electing Rick Perry. I believe a human sacrifice is in order.