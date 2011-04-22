Can U.S. firms--and workers--still make things here at home?

For the past six weeks, ABC News has been examining this question in its “Made in America” series. This past week, they visited a group of small “Manufacturing All Stars” across the country, including Annin Flagmakers outside the Columbus metro, Channel Craft Toys in greater Pittsburgh, and Nordic Ware, a family owned kitchenware manufacturer in Minneapolis.

What did they learn? That small American manufacturers can still serve American demand because they compete on quality.

But it is not enough to make products in America for American consumers. The real benefit to the U.S. will come if we can compete internationally on high-value, “made in America” products that require intensive innovation in design and production, deliver a long-term payoff in jobs, wages, investment, and productivity and drive the innovative cycle of production that leads to further breakthroughs.