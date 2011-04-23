Why the Secretary of Transportation is my favorite Republican.

What happened the last time you flew? Did an unforeseen delay stretch into an interminable departure-lounge purgatory, infused with the scent of Burger King, Cinnabun, and cleaning fluid? Maybe you were lucky enough to get on the plane as scheduled, only to be held on the tarmac for an hour or two, or overnight, like those passengers in Rochester, Minnesota, back in August 2009 (after which a passenger reflected, “Now I know what it’s like to be in hell”). Maybe the airline got you into the air, wedged into your cubic yard of space, the seat in front of you reclined to within two inches of your nose, only to have the snack cart—from which you could purchase a bag of potato chips for a mere $7—bang your elbow each time it passed. No room to shift away from the aisle—your fellow passenger staked his ownership of the prime strip of plastic real estate (the precious, precious armrest) within 30 seconds of sitting down. Maybe, when you finally arrived, the airline had lost your baggage. That fee that you paid in order to check your bags? Gone, too.

Why doesn’t someone do something about this? Have we all been browbeaten into submission by a nihilistic assumption that airline travel is meant to resemble a medieval form of torture? Good news, fellow sufferers—someone is doing something about this: My favorite Republican, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

LaHood has been in the news recently. Following a spate of problems with air traffic controllers, LaHood instituted new rules, increasing the hours they must take off between shifts. The Federal Aviation Administration, which falls under LaHood’s Department of Transportation (DOT), has also suspended or fired several controllers who made errors while working. LaHood then appeared on Fox News last Sunday and “The Early Show” on CBS the next morning to suggest that controllers should not nap on the job. But he was quickly chastised: The Boston Globe, the Chicago Tribune, and others whined that you can’t do your job well without sleep.

Why all the hubbub surrounding LaHood’s allegedly controversial assertions, such as, “Controllers need to take personal responsibility for the very important safety jobs that they have”? Sure, controllers need sleep—but it should be done at home (or, at least, not at work) and at decent length. After all, a lot of people are counting on controllers (and paying them, as LaHood pointed out) to show up and do their jobs. Indeed, the takeaway here shouldn’t be about napping rights. Rather, everyone who has put up with the increasing annoyances, dangers, and indignities of airline travel should know that, in Ray LaHood, they now have a friend in Washington.