Hey, remember that wronger-than-wrong Wall Street Journal editorial asserting that even taking every dollar from the rich wouldn't be enough to close the deficit? The one that attempts to prove a demonstrably false point but winds up demonstrating the opposite? Mitch McConnell, among others on Capitol Hill, is talking it up:

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the minority leader, is also among those who have pointed to a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed that said that taking every taxable dollar of top earning Americans still wouldn’t fully take care of the current deficit.

The good news is that once they learn that the math in this this editorial is clearly erroneous, McConnell and the other Republicans will stop citing it and will alter their position on the tax debate. Right?