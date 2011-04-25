This alternative sacrifices some advantages of the McCain plan. It would not do as much to shift control over insurance to workers. They would have to stay in their jobs to keep their existing plans. But it would cut costs and help people the tax code now pushes out of insurance markets. And it would do so, critically, without threatening the insurance arrangements of the satisfied majority. Over time, this reform could help the individual market grow and become more attractive to more Americans. Voters might then become receptive to relaxed restrictions on using the tax credit to exit the employer market.

Without more details, it’s hard to know exactly how this modified scheme would play out. (That’s not a dig at Ponnuru and Levin; 700-word op-eds don’t allow for much substantive texture.) But, in general, a scheme like this would do one of two things. One possibility is that it would make insurance more accessible for people who are both buying coverage on their own and healthy enough to find it in the existing market. That’s a perfectly fine thing to do; plenty of those people need the help. But it wouldn’t do anything to solve the basic dysfunctions of the insurance market, which not only makes it impossible for poor medical risks to get coverage but also make it difficult for people to shop intelligently. (For an explanation of why, see here.) And while it's conceivable such a scheme could result in substantially more people getting comprehensive coverage, it could only do so to the extent that it spent substantially more federal money.

The other possibility is that the Ponnuru-Levin reform would do precisely what the McCain plan would have done, only more slowly. In other words, more and more people would move from employer health insurance to individual coverage. Ponnuru and Levin suggest that such a gradual change would be preferable, because it’d give people a chance to get used to the idea. But the problem with moving people from employer to individual insurance isn’t that it would rattle people's nerves. It's that it would leave many without stable, reliable health insurance.

None of which is to say that getting rid of employer-sponsored insurance would be a bad thing. It wouldn't be. But it'd have to be done properly.

If you want to take away the security of job-based insurance, you have to replace it with something just as secure or, ideally, even more secure. A single-payer plan would do the trick. So would something like the old Wyden-Bennett plan, which also replaced the existing tax break with a universal credit but also created a regulated insurance market in which everybody, regardless of pre-existing condition, could choose form among the same comprehensive policies at the same prices.

Another alternative is to create such a regulated market strictly for people who don’t have employer coverage already, leaving open the possibility of a more wholesale transition to individual insurance later on. That’s what the Affordable Care Act would do. It's not perfect, for sure. But it's far better than both McCain's plan and this latest variation on it.

