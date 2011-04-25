Is globalization fraying the ties that bind? A recent article in the Economist suggests that links between companies in several of Italy’s revered industry clusters—geographic concentrations of interconnected companies—are weakening as the companies shift their market strategy in the face of fierce competition from low-cost rivals in emerging markets like China.

It’s true that globalization has diminished some of the well-documented benefits interconnected companies receive from locating near one another, or “clustering.” Technology and falling trade barriers have enabled resources and ideas to conquer any distance as they move quickly and cheaply across the globe. As Thomas Friedman likes to say, the world is flat.

Flat and slippery. With fewer barriers and less “friction” much of the world’s routine work is flowing out of advanced economies as companies seek lower labor costs. The Economist eagerly points out that the companies in industry clusters are not immune to these growing cost pressures. True. But for clusters, global competitiveness isn’t a race to the bottom.

Rather than chase Chinese competitors, companies in the Italian clusters seem inclined to climb the value ladder. Like their counterparts elsewhere, these companies must reconsider their value proposition. Shifting production upmarket instead of downwind of low-cost rivals has its benefits. But it means developing more advanced and diverse product lines. That can be risky.