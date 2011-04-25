For months I've been wondering how Haley Barbour, various GOP elites and political reporters could be insane enough to think that Barbour might make a viable presidential candidate. I felt like I was either losing my mind or was the last sane person in Washington.

Now Barbour has announced he isn't running. Order is restored to the universe. Republicans can go about nominating a candidate who's either crazy enough to satisfy the grassroots, electable enough to satisfy the elites, or ideally (from their point of view) both. Barbour was neither. His candidacy made no sense.