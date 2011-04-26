Arthur Brooks is an interesting figure. Like pretty much all members of the conservative movement, he considers increasing the after-tax income of the affluent the highest policy priority. Most conservatives clearly believe that taxing the rich at (slightly) higher rates is unfair. But since most people think the rich should pay higher, not lower rates, they tend to concoct alternate rationales more in keeping with public opinion. We must cut the top tax rate because it will increase economic growth, perhaps so much that revenue will rise as a result. We must cut the top tax rate because the economy is slowing, or picking up speed, or to eliminate a budget surplus, or to bring it back. Or we're not really cutting taxes for the rich at all.

Brooks is different in that he more or less openly argues against progressive taxation on moral grounds, which is the real basis of the conservative belief on this question. The problem is that his moral arguments are incredibly shoddy.

Brooks' fatally flawed book defines "capitalism" as the absence of progressive taxation. One of its many flaws is that Brooks defines the debate in completely binary terms -- if you favor even the slight levels of progressivity of the current system, you oppose "capitalism." A second flaw is that Brooks justifies the absence of progressive taxation by extolling "equality of opportunity," without even attempting either to define the term or to demonstrate that it exists. As I wrote in my review, the evidence overwhelmingly shows that nothing remotely like equality of opportunity exists.

In a recent Washington Post essay, Brooks expands upon his argument, using Paul Ryan's proposal to explain why restoring Clinton-era tax rates on the affluent would be deeply unfair. Brooks compounds his old errors and adds new ones. After introducing his premise that Ryan's tax plan is fair and Obama's isn't, Brooks offers up the following arguments: