A huge, huge announcement, per Mike Allen's Playbook, about Politico's plans to participate in, cover, and generally win the White House Correspondents Association annual bacchanalia:

POLITICO UNVEILS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER GUEST LIST, EVENT DETAILS AND COVERAGE PLANS -- Some guest highlights: Musician John Legend; Texas Gov. Rick Perry; designer Tory Burch; Rep. Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin, top aide to Secretary of State Clinton; comedian Joan Rivers; financier T. Boone Pickens; baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr.; UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba; Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo; House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer; actor Jeremy Piven of “Entourage” fame; FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski; DGA Chairman Martin O’Malley; former RNC Chairman Michael Steele; and Ambassador Nancy Brinker, Susan G. Komen for the Cure founder and CEO.



--Allbritton Brunch, hosted by POLITICO’s publisher — Sunday: For the second consecutive year, POLITICO publisher Robert Allbritton and his wife, Dr. Elena Allbritton, will open the doors of their Georgetown home on Sunday for a brunch with a guest list capped at 250 people. Expected guests include White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, British Ambassador Nigel Sheinwald, Joan Rivers, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, White House chief of staff Bill Daley, Cal Ripken Jr., ABC’s Christiane Amanpour, White House Social Secretary Jeremy Bernard, Alan Greenspan and Andrea Mitchell. They'll nosh on hand-rolled sushi and dim sum prepared by Wolfgang Puck’s The Source. The Allbrittons’ lush garden, filled with 200-year-old poplar trees, will feature a white, century-style tent adorned with blue-and-white ceramics and fresh spring flowers.



--Weekend Coverage — starting Friday morning, when POLITICO’s “SNL Comes to Washington” glossy magazine, dedicated to the dinner weekend, hits the street. Among the features: Fellow comedians help headliner Seth Meyers go for the jocular; a look at the veteran board members and seasoned event staff behind the annual dinner; strategies for picking “prom” dates; and the who, what, when and where of pre- and post-dinner parties. And POLITICO’s CLICK team will keep you in the loop on all the festivities -- from the pre-dinner parties to the president’s remarks, from the red carpet to the red-eye flights back to Hollywood. Coverage will include live blogging, celebrity interviews, brunch chitchat and video and photos. Get it all at www.politico.com/CLICK. Our pre-dinner show streams LIVE, Friday at 2 p.m. at www.politico.com/livestream.

They're not starting their pre-dinner coverage until 2 PM? I don't think they're giving this event the coverage it deserves.