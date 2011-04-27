The decline of U.S. manufacturing is a familiar story. According to government statistics, U.S. manufacturing reached its employment peak in 1979, with 19.4 million workers. In 2010, the number was just 11.5 million. The share of all workers in manufacturing has declined from 23 percent in 1970 to 9 percent in 2010. This is generally taken to be a sign that the United States has lost its competitive edge in manufacturing, because low-cost developing countries can afford to pay their workers much less for highly routine work.

Less noticed, however, is the trend towards small and medium-scale manufacturing. In 1980, 50 percent of U.S. manufacturing jobs were in huge firms with 5000 or more employees. After decades of steady decline, that share fell to 35 percent by 2009. Likewise, the share of the sector’s jobs in small firms, with less than 500 employees, increased from 33 percent in 1980 to 41 percent in 2009.

A similar trend can be observed at the establishment level—that is a firm’s single physical location. The share of jobs in establishments with less than 100 employees has increased from 46 percent to 53 percent from 1992 to 2008. Over that period, the number of jobs in manufacturing establishments with fewer than 10 employees actually increased (see Your Economy). This suggests that US manufacturing, as with Germany’s famed Mittlestands, might be able to succeed in small and medium doses.

One possible explanation for these facts is that the United States, and similar countries, retain a comparative advantage in early to medium-stage production and product development, when networks, human capital, and monitoring are most important, but once the products are commodified and ready for global markets, the price of labor become a key factor, and many of the jobs go abroad, curtailing employment size.