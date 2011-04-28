AROUND THE WORLD past and present, women cover their heads before God and man. That is, they veil. A dispassionate list of veils would include nuns’ cowls, saris, lace mantillas for Mass, peasant babushkas, brides’ veils, church ladies’ Sunday hats, the wigs and headscarves of Orthodox Jews, and the headscarf my mother (middle class, Midwestern, Protestant) threw on in the 1950s when she ran across the street to the corner store. All these forms of veiling refer, religiously or secularly, to the old idea that women have something that should be hidden. Call it modesty, or propriety; but at heart it is about the sexual shame that women incur if they reveal themselves in public. In this regard, culture and tradition may be more decisive than religious belief: my mother wore a scarf because “ladies” didn’t go bareheaded in public, not because the Apostle Paul told women in the early Church to cover.

But despite all that these many veils share, there is only one kind of veil that is widely seen as a barbaric imposition, and that is the Muslim veil. From the late nineteenth century onward, Westerners defined covering as the sine qua non of women’s degradation under the yoke of Islam. Denunciations of veiling were a set piece of colonialist discourse, along with polygamy in Africa, widow-burning in India, and bound feet in China: evils to be extirpated in the name of a modernity which, even if it did not grant women equality, defined Western men as respectful and protective of women of all races. The swaggering British called for emancipating Muslim women from the veil even as they fought the women’s rights movement in Britain.

Leila Ahmed’s book proceeds from this colonial moment, tracing the history of veiling and unveiling in Egypt, which is where she grew up, and then looking at the veil’s resurgence in the Old and New worlds. The book has two parts. The first and longest is a history of Islamism in Egypt since the early 1900s, which Ahmed wants to portray as an admirable genealogy of progressive anti-colonialism. The second and by far the more persuasive and original part, is an account of immigrant Islamist politics in the United States since September 11. It is here that the book comes alive, and the eminent feminist scholar becomes disentangled from academic anti-imperialism.

Ahmed begins by tracing the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood and its leading ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, Wahhabism, and the currents of Egyptian nationalism. It is by now not an unfamiliar chronicle. Although it broaches explosive questions, Ahmed’s account is so placid that you would think she is writing about Quakers. She is so intent on presenting a kinder, gentler Islamism as a precursor to the American scene that she accepts the movement’s own representations of itself as the only truths worth telling. She pushes all points on the Islamist spectrum into a moderate center devoted to kindly social service. There is virtually no treatment of anti-Semitism, sacred violence, bloody jihad, and tolerance for the murder of non-believers and Muslims alike.