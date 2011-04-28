ABC News has a good interview skewering the hypocrisy of "60 Plus," the self-identified seniors organization that savaged Medicare cuts in the Affordable Care Act while lavishing praise praise upon the vastly larger cuts proposed by House Republicans:

Without begrudging ABC's journalism here, I should note that 60 Plus is not a hypocritical seniors organization. It's a Republican front group. The whole purpose is to create a label to brand political pro-Republican advertising on any issue affecting the elderly to create the impression of coming from some kind of pro-elderly lobby rather than from the GOP itself. The whole organization is a fraud. There are front groups like this on both sides, to be sure. But the whole notion of treating "60 Plus" on its own terms, as some kind of advocacy group with a political bias rather than a partisan front, is kind of silly.