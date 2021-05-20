The Sources of Italian Anti-Semitism. -Those who will now try to prove the incompatibility of this Italian neo-racism and Mussolinian fascist ideology, or Italian tradition, are forgetting an important fact: namely, that ideology has played only a fifth-rate part in the development of fascism! It was not ideology that determined the orientation of Mussolini’s movement; on the contrary, its ideology has constantly been modified by and adapted to the contradictory necessities of that movement. According to the varying circumstances, the opportunistic Duce has played in turn the part of a follower of Mazzini or of monarchism, of Nietzsche or of clericalism, of Sorel, Maurras, pragmatism or paganism. The nonplussed observer, confronted with the succeeding ideological turn-abouts of Italian fascism, will merely waste his time trying to find their sources in the writings and talks of II Duce. The real explanation can be found exclusively in the realistic difficulties of Mussolini’s policy. It is the policy of the Berlin-Rome axis that has engendered Italian racism. One does not have to be a prophet, one has merely to know Mussolini, to foresee that the new by-product will live only as long as the axis itself.

The present foreign policy of fascism is particularly misunderstood by the Italian Catholics and Jews. The silencing of the anti-Hitlerian sentiments of the Italian Catholics and Jews by all available means is one of the important tasks included in the ideological preparation for the next war. And so the racial campaign has become an integral part of the propaganda drive for that objective. Even though in Italy public opinion has none of the normal means of expression that obtain in the democratic countries, Mussolini has had to take into account the public’s mounting aversion to the axis since the annexation of Austria by Germany. And to the general reasons for the public’s dislike, the Catholic and Jewish opposition had added a specific one—their confessional solidarity with their German and Austrian brethren who are being persecuted.

Mussolini would never have engaged in the present anti-Semitic campaign if he hadn’t decided to persevere in the policy of the axis. It goes without saying that he will use anti-Semitism not only for the fundamental purpose of reinforcing the axis in Italian public opinion, but also to attain certain secondary objectives which are an intrinsic part of his domestic policy. Though there are only about 65,000 Jews in Italy (including approximately 20,000 foreign Jews, soon to be exiled) out of a total population of some forty-two and a half million, nevertheless this small minority wields considerable power in business and in the intellectual professions of certain cities. Thus, by anti-Semitic measures, the government can create openings, which in turn will spell advancement for starving intellectuals and maggoty business men. The new movement can also provide scapegoats to explain a number of curious bankruptcies.

In the region with which I am most familiar and which the reader may now know through my novel, “Bread and Wine,” there have never been any Jews. But the Fascist powers-that-be have considered it useful to install a Jew from Ferrera at the head of the union of peasant workers. By now he will have had to hand in his resignation and already they will be saying to the cafoni (indigent peasants): “It’s the Jew’s fault that you’re still poor.”