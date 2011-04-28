Guess who wrote this today:

Since Mr. Obama can't make an affirmative case for his re-election, he has decided to try convincing voters that Republicans are monstrous. As a result, America is likely to see the most negative re-election campaign ever mounted by a sitting president.

Yes: Karl Rove! Architect of what has almost universally, and with virtually no dissent, been described as the most negative reelection campaign ever mounted by a sitting president. Now, I don't think negativity was the problem with Bush's reelection campaign, but Rove's vapors here are pretty comic. If ever there was a president who lacked popular support and had to disqualify his opponent through personal attacks in order to win, it was George W. Bush in 2004.

I've written before about Rove's pathological tendency to project his own traits onto the current administration. I don't think he'll reach inner peace until he's accused Obama of smearing an opponent who helps children as a pedophile.