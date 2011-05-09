Not everyone appreciated the ElBaradei worldview—especially John Bolton. A top State Department official and avowed skeptic of internationalism, Bolton was the Bush administration’s loudest critic of ElBaradei and led the United States’ unsuccessful campaign to torpedo his reelection to a third term as head of the IAEA. “Bolton,” ElBaradei writes, “was my ideological opposite, a champion of ‘us-versus-them’ foreign policy; he opposed multilateral diplomacy and consistently worked behind the scenes to discredit the IAEA ... He strove to undermine everything I stood for.”

At his most generous, Bolton saw the IAEA as a “wonderful but obscure agency in Vienna,” and he accused ElBaradei of being too activist as director-general—a charge for which ElBaradei makes no apologies. ElBaradei sought to make the IAEA an independent diplomatic actor rather than the technical agency some thought it should be. In Iran, he saw his duty not merely to provide information about the country’s nuclear program, but also to take public positions on how the crisis should be solved. To the Washington Post editorial page, he was a “Rogue Regulator,” an ego-driven diplomat exceeding his mandate. American diplomats chided him for speaking out about disarmament, and one Israeli official told them that ElBaradei “sees himself as a peacemaker akin to the Dalai Lama.” Like the Dalai Lama, ElBaradei won the Nobel Peace Prize, sharing it with the IAEA in 2005. It only strengthened his determination. “I felt it part of my responsibility to speak out on matters that had a direct impact on the nuclear nonproliferation regime,” he writes, “a responsibility that, as a Nobel laureate, I felt even more keenly.”

Unsurprisingly for someone who rose to the top in the IAEA, ElBaradei is convinced that his agency can stop proliferation and that institutions in general can bring about peace—“that diplomacy has the capacity to resolve problems that might seem intractable.” The international community, he writes, came tantalizingly close to solving the Iranian nuclear crisis. Even global nuclear disarmament is within reach. The problem with this maximalist vision of international institutions, of course, is the existence of the very failures that the most quixotic believers contend institutions can prevent. For conflicts that are fundamentally about diverging interests—North Korea wants nuclear weapons, the United States and its allies would rather it did not attain them—the IAEA has little chance of altering the underlying calculus of each side’s foreign policy. This is why ElBaradei was never able to broker a deal that would satisfy the Iranians and the Americans. Such a deal is not brokerable.

There are cases, however, in which preventing conflict is a matter of demonstrating peaceful intentions and allaying suspicions. In these situations, institutions such as the IAEA do have a role to play: they can allow a country to signal its benign intent. In building the case for war in 2003, Rice liked to say that “We know what it looks like when a country makes a strategic decision to disarm. South Africa has done it, Ukraine, Kazakhstan. The Iraqis have not done that.” She was right: Saddam was uninterested in showing the world the true state of his weapons program (though not for the reasons the Bush administration thought). In South Africa, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, IAEA inspections have played a vital role in affirming these countries’ status as non-nuclear-weapons states. As ElBaradei recounts, Libya in 2004 wanted to demonstrate that it had disarmed, and so it allowed IAEA inspectors to remove equipment and give the country a clean bill of health. The agency was providing a valuable service, making it easier for the rest of the world to divine Libya’s capabilities and intentions.

The real value of the IAEA, then, is less as an advocacy group than as a ratings agency, providing third-party assessments of countries’ nuclear programs. It is also useful as a clearinghouse for information about these programs, a place where governments can share intelligence and compare notes. This is a decidedly minimalist vision—a sort of nuclear Moody’s—and for ElBaradei it undersells the agency’s true potential. “People would like to downsize me, put me in the job of a technician fixing cameras,” he once told an interviewer. “But I don’t see my role like that.” Too bad, since the IAEA’s verification activities are the most important thing that it does. Here, for once, it is ElBaradei who is doing the underselling.

Stuart A. Reid is an associate editor at Foreign Affairs.