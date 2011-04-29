Yesterday’s discouraging GDP numbers may or may not have a lot of broader significance. But it shouldn’t take new statistics to remind everybody that the economy remains weak and that millions of Americans are still struggling. As Catherine Rampell and Matthew Yglesias note today, the trouble isn’t that the economy is deteriorating. It’s that the economy hasn’t recovered from the deterioration that took place in 2008 and 2009.

The graph above, from Yglesias, illustrates the effect nicely. The employment-to-population ratio--that is, the number of people with jobs, as a percentage of the total population--plummeted during the recession, reaching its lowest levels since the recession of the early 1980s. And it’s remained stuck there ever since, quite in contrast to the aftermath of previous downturns, during which the employer-to-population ratio quickly rebounded.

Of course, you’d never know this from our political debate. Classic economic theory suggests that, in the absence of a serious inflationary threat, the federal government should be pursuing expansionist policies--ideally, via short-term deficit spending on infrastructure, aid to the states, and other measures that boost growth efficiently. And if you ask mainstream economists, even conservative ones, the majority would agree on the need for, if not the form of, short-term stimulus. But the talk in Washington is all about reducing deficits, as quickly as possible, mostly through spending cuts.