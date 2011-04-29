Jonathan Bernstein says the fiscal seriousness of Paul Ryan's budget is worse than we think:

CBPP's estimate simply accepts Ryan's numbers at face value. Fair enough, but -- second step -- we know that Ryan's numbers are based on completely discredited Heritage economic projections -- you remember, the ones that predicted an implausible unemployment percentage for the future, and then "revised" that number while claiming it was independent of employment and unemployment numbers, or something like that.

That's not quite right. Ryan's plan featured some hilariously rosy, and quickly withdrawn, estimates from the Heritage Foundation. But it wasn't "based on" them. There's not enough of a plan to base it on.

What Bernstein's describing is something Republicans have frequently done in the past. They release a proposal to cut taxes by, say, a trillion dollars over the next decade. Then they assume the tax cuts will increase economic growth -- like what happened under George W. Bush, right? -- and that the higher growth will create a "feedback" effect that reduces the revenue loss. Some even claim the feedback effect will completely offset the revenue loss.