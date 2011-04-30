Inside their leadership structure.

Benghazi, Libya—After the February 17 start of the revolution against longtime Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, rebels moved swiftly to capitalize on their success by establishing interim governing and administrative bodies: the National Transitional Council (NTC), Crisis Team (CT), and Military Council. But who, exactly, is in these groups? A basic taxonomy can help illuminate this important question, revealing the strengths and flaws of the rebels’ leadership and providing insight into how the anti-Qaddafi forces might fare going forward.

The NTC, which functions as the rebels’ broad political body, has 31 members, but only 13 names have been revealed. The rest remain secret for security reasons; they are believed to be dissidents living in the western part of the country under Qaddafi’s control. The CT, composed of technical experts in fields ranging from economics to foreign affairs, has less than half as many members as the NTC does. Though the members of each group are diverse, it is possible to categorize them into four distinct categories.

Former Qaddafi officials. The first circle includes those who occupied key positions under Qaddafi. The leader of this faction is former Justice Minister Mustafa Abd Al Jalil, who chairs the NTC. Though the soft-spoken Jalil is not charismatic, he is widely respected by Libyans in the east. During his four years as justice minister, he was often frustrated with Qaddafi’s policies. In January 2010, he announced his intention to resign over the continued incarceration of 300 political prisoners whom the courts declared innocent of all charges. The objections he raised before the Libyan parliament were highly unusual in an autocratic state, where criticism of Qaddafi and his policies were the exclusive domain of the military officers who brought him to power in 1969. Despite Al Jalil’s challenge to the regime over domestic political prisoners, however, he had earlier proved himself a docile Qaddafi accomplice in scapegoating foreign detainees. As president of the country’s court of appeals, he twice upheld death sentences for six Bulgarian medical personnel who were accused of infecting more than 400 Libyan children with the HIV virus.

Other members of this group include the CT’s International Affairs director Ali Al Essawi, who served as minister of economy, trade, and investment between 2007 and 2009, and the rebels’ military Chief of Staff Abd Al Fattah Yunis, who is also part of the Military Council. Yunis was interior minister until the revolution. This pair, as well as Al Jalil, assumed their ministerial positions during a January 2007 cabinet reshuffle.