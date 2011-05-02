After the Fatah-Hamas reconciliation, Israel should embrace mutual unilateralism.

The reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas is certainly bad news for peace. But this does not mean it is bad news as such. Because the most urgent need for the future survival of both Israel and Palestine is not peace. It is partition. And the reconciliation may actually be good news for the prospect of partition.

It is, by now, abundantly clear that the two sides of the conflict are unable to reach a peace accord. Those who have been deluding themselves that the Palestinian leadership is just one step away from compromise with Israel may be shocked and disappointed by the Fatah-Hamas alliance. But those who have seen Palestinians reject any and all peaceful partition deals—since 1937, through 1947, and all the way up to Camp David in 2000, the Clinton Paper, and the deal offered by Ehud Olmert two years ago—may be less shocked. The Fatah-Hamas alliance is a rude, sobering reminder that peace is probably not near.

Does this mean that the future of Israelis and Palestinians is a chronic civil war between two communities locked in a life or death struggle in a single bi-national state? Not necessarily. There are enough pragmatic minds on both sides who recognize that we can—indeed must—partition the land even without peace. Ariel Sharon, no peacenik, recognized this and moved for unilateral withdrawal from Gaza. And recently, the Palestinians have also opted for a unilateral policy: declaring statehood regardless of Israel’s opinion. It seems, indeed, that we have begun an era of mutual unilateralism. And such an era could usher de facto what a peace deal aspires to declare de jure with great fanfare.

Make no mistake: There is no sudden love between Fatah and Hamas. Fatah remembers very well how Hamas crushed, tortured, and murdered its people when it took over in Gaza. The recent move is pragmatic, not enthusiastic. It is designed to facilitate international support for the unilateral declaration of independence slotted for September. And, if Israel and the U.S. see the potential in this unilateral move, not just its dangers, they may change their whole attitude not just to the Fatah-Hamas alliance, but also to the advantages of what I called mutual unilateralism.