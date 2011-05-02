A first cut. Sorry if it's nothing earth-shattering. In descending order of importance:

1. For the world, the death of bin Laden provides important momentum for the United States and a brake on the prestige of al Qaeda. People around the world knew that bin Laden had defied the might of the American military and intelligence services, and this fact made the United States look impotent. That has been corrected, better late than never. Opposing the United States will seem like a slightly worse idea than it did before tonight.

2. For Americans, bin Laden's capture likewise boosts confidence in the military. The failure to capture or kill bin Laden was never received like the failed attempt to rescue hostages held in Iran, though the Bush administration's blunder at Tora Bora was far worse. But it represented an unfilled need, now filled.