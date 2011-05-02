Will his death hasten Al Qaeda's demise?

Al Qaeda has been on the run and in deterioration, unable to launch a spectacular attack like that of September 11 for quite some time now. With the death of Osama bin Laden, this demise will continue—and perhaps be expedited. Still, the threat of jihadist terrorism remains, namely in the short-term, and the American counter-terrorism community would be well-advised to maintain its vigilance in the coming months. The immediate reaction of Al Qaeda and its sympathizers to bin Laden’s death is sure to be one of shock and dismay, but it’s only a matter of time before those emotions give way to anger. And the irate have a tendency to lash out.

Al Qaeda was depreciating before bin Laden’s death. For nearly a decade, U.S. military operations have had its senior leadership in disarray. As drone strikes escalated under the Obama administration, the core of the Al Qaeda seemed to be more concerned about surviving the night than seizing the day. This, in part, explains why the organization was never able to re-group after September 11 to launch another major attack against the U.S. Even when Osama bin Laden and his deputy, Ayman Al Zawahiri, were able to release messages, they increasingly fell flat.

Of course, part of the problem is that Al Qaeda is the jihadist movement’s worst enemy: It’s difficult, after all, to claim that you are waging a war on behalf of Islam, when many of your victims are Muslims. Add to that the fact that the promise of a life under Taliban-like state regimes lacks appeal for most Muslims, and it’s no surprise that Al Qaeda was losing support in the Islamic world.

Of late, Al Qaeda affiliates like Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) have tried to take up the mantle. But the power projection of these so-called “franchises” has been confined to their regional fields of operation. Not to be misunderstood, they remain deadly. But their ability to strike the American homeland has been limited at best.