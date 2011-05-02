That's the cover of the Weekly Standard that just came out. D'oh! It keys off of Ryan Lizza's great overview of the Obama administration's foreign policy, which included a quote from one foreign policy advisor describing the administration's policy as "leading from behind." William Kristol, the former opposition researcher for the Republican National Committee, read the phrase and thought to himself, "That's gold!" He pounces in a cliche-filled lead editorial:

Thanks for confirming that our current president believes his task is to accommodate American decline. Thanks for reminding us how high a priority he places on appeasing those who revile us. And thanks for explaining that our Leader from Behind sees his role as “shepherding us through this phase” of appeasement and decline.

Appeasement never works, you know.